Young shuttlers win titles in India, Sweden

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — As the spotlight remains on the dispute between the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and the country’s top men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia, the national line-up of young players added feathers to their caps at two international tournaments, today.

Men’s doubles pair Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun and women’s doubles pair Anna Ching-Teoh Mei Xing each clinched their first title of the 2022 season at the Syed Modi India International championship in Lucknow, India.

In the final at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Wei Chong-Kai Wun, as the sixth seeds, defeated the home pair and eighth seeds Krishna Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Panjala 21-18, 21-15 in 33 minutes.

Anna-Mei Xing, seeded eighth in the tournament, needed only 32 minutes to beat the host pair and seventh seeds Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, 21-12, 21-13.

Meanwhile, singles player Kok Jing Hong won the men’s title at the 2022 Swedish Open after teammate Yeoh Seng Zoe withdrew following an injury in the final at the IFU Arena in Uppsala.

The success saw Jing Hong win his first international title.

But luck did not side Chia Weijie-Low Hang Yee in Sweden, as they lost to Singapore’s Danny Bawa Chrisnanta-Andy Kwek 13-21, 21-23 in the men’s doubles final. — Bernama