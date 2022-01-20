Ok and Suradit share clubhouse lead at Singapore Open

Suradit Yongcharoenchai of Thailand hitting a shot during round one of the SMBC Singapore Open golf tournament in Singapore, January 20, 2022. — Paul Lakatos/Sportfive handout pic via AFP

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 — South Korea’s Taehoon Ok fired two eagles on the front nine to share the clubhouse lead with Thailand’s Suradit Yongcharoenchai today on the opening day of the weather-disrupted SMBC Singapore Open.

Suradit fired a bogey-free, five-under-par 66, which included a closing birdie on 18.

The leading pair were just a shot ahead of Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana, American Sihwan Kim and Justin De Los Santos at the Asian Tour’s 2020-21 season-ending event.

After failing to make the cut at last week’s Singapore International, Ok was pleased to take the lead in the Open.

“The last tournament didn’t go too well, so I was feeling a bit anxious,” said the 23-year-old.

“But after not making the cut last week, I’ve been practising a lot, so I think I’ve improved.”

Suradit said he “really focused” during the day’s play.

“I’m happy to have played well as I made several good tee shots and my putting was okay too,” he said.

World number 27 Paul Casey, who is the highest-ranked player in the field this week, had a day to forget as he signed for a 76 to end the day 10 shots off the pace.

Play was halted due to a heavy storm towards the end of the day, leaving 52 players yet to complete their first round.

They will return to the Sentosa Golf Club early tomorrow to resume play. — AFP