Newcastle sign Burnley forward Chris Wood

LONDON, Jan 13 — Newcastle announced the signing of striker Chris Wood from fellow Premier League strugglers Burnley today — the second arrival in the January transfer window under their new Saudi-led ownership.

The 30-year-old, who has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, has moved to St James’ Park for an undisclosed fee, which reports said was £25 million (RM143 million).

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was seeking attacking reinforcements for his side, with Callum Wilson facing eight weeks on the sidelines following a calf injury.

Wood is the club’s second signing this month following the arrival of England international full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid last week.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I’m very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here.

“He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us.”

The New Zealand international scored 53 goals in 165 matches for Burnley since joining from Leeds in 2017, including three goals in 21 games this season.

He signed in time to make his debut in Saturday’s match against relegation-threatened Watford at St James’ Park,

“I have played at St James’ Park a few times and it’s an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my teammates is very special,” he added.

Newcastle, who have not won a major trophy since 1969, face a struggle just to stay in the Premier League. They are one place off the foot of the table after a single win in 19 games.

But three months after a controversial takeover by a group led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was completed, the club are desperate to strengthen in transfer window as they battle for survival. — AFP