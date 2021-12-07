Dortmund’s Bellingham fined €40,000 for referee comments

Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and forward Marco Reus discuss with referee Felix Zwayer after a deliberate handball during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Munich in Dortmund, western Germany, December 3, 2021. — AFP pic

DORTMUND, Dec 7 — The German Football Association (DFB) has fined Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham €40,000 (rm190,512) for unsportsmanlike conduct after he criticised referee Felix Zwayer following Saturday’s Bundesliga defeat by Bayern Munich.

Zwayer had turned down Dortmund’s appeals for a penalty before awarding one to Bayern for a handball from Mats Hummels. Robert Lewandowski scored from the spot to give Bayern a 3-2 win and a four-point lead in the standings.

After the game, England international Bellingham said: “You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game. You give a referee, that has match-fixed before, the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?”

The DFB said in a statement today that Bellingham “doubted and ultimately denied the referee’s impartiality” with his comments. Both Dortmund and Bellingham have accepted the DFB’s verdict.

Zwayer was named in a 2005 scandal involving referee Robert Hoyzer, who was jailed for fixing matches in a €2 million betting fraud.

The DFB had banned Zwayer for six months for accepting €300 from Hoyzer and agreeing to make incorrect decisions in a match when he was an assistant referee. — Reuters