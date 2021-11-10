Asian Cup qualifiers: Youth and Sports Ministry approves FAM’s bid as hosts

FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar said they greatly appreciated the green light given by the ministry, adding that hosting the qualifiers would be an advantage for the national squad as they would get to play on home ground. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Nov 10 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has finally obtained approval from the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) to bid to be one of the six venues for the 2023 Asian Cup third-round qualifiers scheduled for June 2022.

FAM secretary-general Mohd Saifuddin Abu Bakar said they greatly appreciated the green light given by the ministry, adding that hosting the qualifiers would be an advantage for the national squad as they would get to play on home ground.

Regarding the bid, Mohd Saifuddin said FAM needed to wait till February next year as the bidding process would only be open after the draw ceremony for the qualifiers is held.

“We need to wait till next February after learning which group we’re in, then we can know whether Malaysia is the only country bidding or there are other bids as well.

“..the phase two preparations we’re currently conducting include identifying venues, hotels and training grounds, and ensuring all the facilities are in compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he told the media at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya here today.

Local fans’ hopes of seeing Malaysia as one of the hosts for the qualifiers were previously very slim as Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu had reportedly said that the government would prioritise post-Covid-19 pandemic economic recovery efforts in the country rather than spend to organise the qualifiers.

Mohd Saifuddin said, however, the bid would not involve the use of government funds, and that all costs would be borne by FAM.

“It is totally an effort by FAM ourselves, the bid is not only for the good of the team but as the economy has been reopened, if tourists do come over because of football, they will spend in Malaysia and this will boost our economy,” he said.

The national squad under head coach Tan Cheng Hoe is aiming to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup finals, having last appeared in the 2007 edition finals as co-hosts.

It has been over 40 years since Malaysia last qualified automatically for the Asian Cup during the 1980 edition in Kuwait. — Bernama