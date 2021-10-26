Barcelona to play Boca Juniors in friendly tribute to Maradona

Football legend Diego Maradona died from a heart attack on November 25, 2020 after battling health issues and undergoing emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma. — Reuters pic

SAO PAULO, Oct 25 — Spanish club Barcelona will play Argentine giants Boca Juniors in a December tribute match to mark the one year-anniversary of the death of their former player Diego Maradona, the two clubs announced yesterday.

“FC Barcelona and Club Atletico Boca Juniors will play the ‘Maradona Cup’ on December 14, a game to pay tribute to the star Diego Armando Maradona when the first anniversary of his death is remembered,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Boca confirmed they will take part in the game and said it will be played at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Maradona died from a heart attack on November 25, 2020 after battling health issues and undergoing emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma.

The Argentine played for Barca and Boca in a storied career that included trophy wins in both countries. He also famously guided Argentina to their 1986 World Cup triumph in Mexico. — Reuters