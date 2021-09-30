MotoGP commits to three more years in Argentina

The race was cancelled in 2020 and again this year because of the pandemic and a fire destroyed most of the pits in early February. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Sept 30 — MotoGP has extended its contract with the Argentina Grand Prix for three seasons until 2025, the championship promoter Dorna announced on Wednesday.

MotoGP started racing in Argentina, which had hosted 500c races in the early 1960s and again in the 1990s, in 2014 at the redeveloped Termas de Rio Hondo Autodrome, more than 1,100km northwest of Buenos Aires in the province of Santiago del Estero.

The race was cancelled in 2020 and again this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and a fire destroyed most of the pits in early February. — AFP