Senegal striker Keita Balde signs for Cagliari

Monaco’s Spanish forward Keita Balde celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match against OM Marseille at Louis II stadium in Monaco September 15, 2019. — AFP pic

MILAN, Sept 1 — Keita Balde on Tuesday signed for Cagliari from Monaco in a permanent deal that keeps the once highly-rated forward in Serie A.

Cagliari did not announce the details of the transfer but media in Italy say Monaco allowed Keita to leave for free despite having a season left on his contract.

The 26-year-old was on loan at Sampdoria last season but was not kept on after scoring seven goals in 25 Serie A appearances.

He had been sold to Monaco by Lazio in 2017 after a long feud with club president Claudio Lotito, but following an underwhelming season in the Principality was then sent on loan, first to Inter Milan in 2018 and then Samp last term.

Keita has played 33 times for Senegal, scoring five times. — AFP