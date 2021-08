Chen Yu Fei of China in action during the match against Tai Tzu-Ying of Taiwan at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, Tokyo, Japan August 1, 2021. — Pool via Reuters pic

TOKYO, Aug 1 — China’s world’s number two Chen Yu Fei took badminton women’s singles gold, beating Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying 21-18 19-21 21-18 in today’s final.

Rio silver medalist India’s PV Sindhu beat China’s He Bing Jiao to bronze, winning 21-13 21-15. — Reuters