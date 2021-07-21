Verona goalkeeper Silvestri signs for Udinese

Marco Silvestri of Hellas Verona reacts during the Serie A football match between FC Internazionale and Hellas Verona. — Nicolo Campo/Sipa USA pic via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MILAN, July 21 — Italian goalkeeper Marco Silvestri yesterday signed a three-year deal with Udinese from Serie A rivals Hellas Verona.

The 30-year-old former Leeds United player replaces Argentine Juan Musso, who recently signed for Atalanta.

The deal which runs until June 2024 is reported to be worth €2.5 million (RM12.5 million) plus one million in bonuses.

Silvestri joined Verona in 2017 after three seasons with English side Leeds, having previously played for Italian clubs including Chievo and Cagliari.

In England, Silvestri saved four penalties in his first year in the Championship, playing just short of 100 games in total.

He played 115 games with Verona, helping them return to the top flight in the 2018/2019 season, earning a call-up for the Italian national team in October 2020.

Verona meanwhile confirmed they have signed Benevento goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo, 25, on loan with an option to buy. — AFP