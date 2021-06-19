Ibrahimovic undergoes knee surgery but eyes start of new season

Ibrahimovic could be back on the pitch just in time for the start of the new season on August 21-22. ― Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MILAN, June 19 ― Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful surgery on a knee injury which ruled him out of Euro 2020, club side AC Milan confirmed yesterday.

“Ibrahimovic underwent an arthroscopic (procedure) to his left knee in Rome,” AC Milan said in a statement, adding that “the procedure was a success.”

“Zlatan is doing well and will start his rehabilitation immediately.”

The 39-year-old pulled up in Milan's 3-0 league win over Juventus on May 9.

He is expected to be sidelined for another two months, according to reports in Italy.

Recovery times after this type of procedure are estimated at one month to get back running and a further month to be able to play.

Ibrahimovic could be back on the pitch just in time for the start of the new season on August 21-22.

The forward had returned to his national side last March nearly five years after his international farewell. ― AFP