Jennifer or Jenny? Confused Osaka ‘so sorry’ for Brady blunder

Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady of the US pose with their Australian Open trophies after their Women’s Singles final match at Melbourne Park, Melbourne February 21, 2021. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Feb 21 — Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka told Jennifer Brady she was “so sorry” today after making an embarrassing gaffe with the American player’s name.

After beating Brady 6-4, 6-3 yesterday to win her second Melbourne Park title, the ever-polite Osaka started her victory speech by asking if she preferred being called Jennifer or Jenny.

“Jenny,” replied Brady.

Osaka then told the crowd: “Firstly, I want to congratulate Jennifer,” which brought laughter from the 7,000-plus spectators on Rod Laver Arena.

Osaka apologised later on Twitter and said she was mortified at her blunder.

“Omg no (crying emoji),” the Japanese player wrote. “I promise you my mind thought I called her Jenny in that moment and I was so confused why the crowd was laughing. I’m so sorry.” — AFP