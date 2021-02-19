Transfer window for 2021 M-League players extended till March 5, says Malaysian Football League CEO

Confirming the latest developments, MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the extension was approved by Fifa after receiving the official application of the M-League governing body earlier. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― The transfer window of the 2021 Malaysia League (M-League) players has once again been extended until the kick-off date of this season's competition scheduled for March 5.

It is the second extension in a week after the Malaysian Football League (MFL) last Friday confirmed the transfer window or the first registration period for 2021 M-League players ended on February 12 and extended until February 19.

Confirming the latest developments, MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the extension was approved by Fifa after receiving the official application of the M-League governing body earlier.

He said the application to extend the period was made after there were teams found to be facing issues involving the registration of local and import players as well as constraints in preparing the team during the movement control order (MCO).

“Today, MFL received a letter from world football governing body Fifa which has extended the transfer period from November 21, 2020 to March 5, 2021. Fifa was also informed that M-League teams are allowed to start training through a centralised training programme starting February 15 during the MCO.

“Fifa is satisfied with MFL's explanation to request an extension of the player transfer window until March 5, 2021 where teams now have time to look for new players for their squad,” he said in a statement today.

The 2021 M-League competition campaign is scheduled to start on March 5 with the Sultan Ahmad Shah Charity Shield match between 2020 Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) and Kedah. ― Bernama