IPOH, April 27 — The Perak state government has stressed that it will not compromise on any form of bullying involving students at a MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) in the state, following an incident where students were alleged to have cut and damaged another student’s clothing.

Perak Education, Higher Education, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah said those involved in the incident would face appropriate action.

“Whoever is responsible must face the consequences, as we do not want bullying or gangsterism to spread among our children.

“In my view, if the students involved in this bullying case are found guilty, they must accept punishment in accordance with the rules and circulars issued by the school and the Education Ministry,” he told reporters after an education programme, which was also attended by Perak State Education Department director Zulkafli Mohamed Mokhtar here today.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had previously addressed the bullying case, stating that the students allegedly involved in the bullying case had been identified, and the institution’s management had submitted a report with investigations expedited. — Bernama