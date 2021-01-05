Malaysian bowling legend Shalin Zulkifli retires from national team

MTBC confirmed that Malaysian tenpin bowling queen and former world champion Shalin Zulkifli has officially bowed out from the national team. — Picture via Twitter/kl2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Malaysian tenpin bowling queen and former world champion Shalin Zulkifli has officially bowed out from the national team, Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress (MTBC) secretary-general Maradona Chok confirmed today.

He said Shalin, 42, who had an astonishing 28-year career with a total of 74 medals at the senior stage, handed her resignation letter through national head coach Holloway Cheah this morning.

“She has officially resigned from the national squad, she has announced her retirement, I think she will hold a media conference very soon.

“Well she has hinted in the past that it’s about time she retired, she also said she is looking at the future but never she told the actual date (of retirement), so it was still a bit of a surprise she announced it today,” he told Bernama, today.

Maradona said retirement has been playing on her mind for a long time and MTBC accepts the decision with an open heart.

He said MTBC as the parent body would also continue to support Shalin post-retirement.

“She knows her future better, she has planned the things she needs to do, so I think the time is right for her to move on and then, of course, MTBC will fully support whatever she decides,” he added.

Shalin was named the National Sportswoman of the Year five times (1994, 1996, 1997, 2001 and 2002).

She won three World Championships, in 2003 (Malaysia), 2007 (Mexico) and 2017 in Las Vegas, United States. — Bernama