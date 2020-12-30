Fifa lifts player transfer ban on Kelantan FC

Kelantan FC owner Norizam Tukiman (5th right) said he received word of the development from Fifa at around 5pm today. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 30 — The Kelantan Football Club (Kelantan FC) can now breathe a sigh of relief after world footballing body, Fifa, lifted the player transfer ban it imposed on the team previously.

Kelantan FC owner, Norizam Tukiman said he received word of the development from Fifa at around 5pm today.

“My four-month struggle since taking over the club on Sept ember3 is finally over as I have managed to settle the unpaid salary issue.

“I would like to thank Cassio Francisco de Jesus’ lawyer, Zhafri Aminurashid who has been a great help in this matter and allowed us to settle all payments with the Brazillan player,” he said when contacted today.

The lifting of the transfer ban was made when the club settled Cassio’s unpaid salary totaling RM612,632.50 in four payments.

“The decision will allow my team and I to focus on building up Kelantan FC for the 2021 season as the new coaching team is expected arrive soon to begin their work.

“Now the ban has been lifted, I can secure the best players to strengthen the team, including foreign players,” he said.

He added that he would do his best to ensure that Kelantan FC could compete in the Malaysia League this upcoming season.

“I have spent almost RM8 million to take over the club last September...the total includes settling unpaid debts and salaries of the club’s players for the 2020 season,” he said. — Bernama