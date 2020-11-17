Morbidelli, Quartararo aim to end 2020 season on a high

Petronas Yamaha SRT’s Italian rider Franco Morbidelli competes in the MotoGP race of the Valencia Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia November 15, 2020. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) riders — Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo are vying to end the 2020 season with positive results at this weekend’s Portugal Grand Prix (GP) at the Portimao Circuit.

Morbidelli who recently secured his third victory at the Valencia GP said, he is hoping to wrap up the season as the second-best rider in the MotoGP class, but at the same time would not be taking things for granted as the 4.6km length circuit is tricky to handle.

Previously, the 25-year-old Italian clinched victories at the San Marino GP and also the Teruel GP.

“It’s a really nice place, close to the sea, and the track is very different to most of the ones we visit normally,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the team today.

“It’s a bit like a rollercoaster on tarmac as there are many steep hills. It’s a tricky circuit to ride, so it’s a really nice challenge to end the season with,” the 25-year-old Italian added.

Echoing his sentiments was Quartararo who hopes to bounce back from past disappointments and wrap up the season in style.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t bring the championship fight to this final round, but I want to have fun in this last race of the year,” he said.

“To do so, the first aim of the weekend will be to find the good feeling and speed that we lost since Le Mans (race). I really hope that we can end the season and these two years with the team in a good way with a great result,” the 21-year-old Frenchman.

Spaniard Joan Mir of Team Suzuki Ecstar, claimed his maiden MotoGP world title despite finishing in seventh place at recent Valencia GP. He accumulated 171 points after 13 races.

Morbidelli is currently in second place with 142 points, while Quartararo in fifth with 125 points after 13 races.

The Portugal GP will start with the free practice session on Friday, followed by the qualifying session on Saturday, before the race proper on Sunday. — Bernama