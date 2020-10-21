Luciano Figueroa bids farewell to JDT

Figueroa guided the Southern Tigers to two Charity Shields (2019 and 2020), the 2019 Super League title and 2019 Malaysia Cup triumph as well as the recent Super League title. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Oct 21 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) manager, Luciano Figueroa today announced his time with the seven-time Super League champion has come to an end due to family commitments in Argentina.

The JDT former player thanked the Crown Prince of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who is the club owner, Johor Darul Ta’zim FC and the fans for the excellent support he received both as a player and manager.

"I leave with very fond memories and I am deeply touched by the gesture of naming a stand at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium after me.

“It has been a wonderful journey, winning multiple trophies and making countless new friends who I now call family,” said the former forward in a post which was uploaded onto the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook, today.

The Argentinian also believes that JDT coach Benjamin Mora, who has been a key part of JDT’s success in many ways behind the scenes recently, the technical director, sporting director and of course the Crown Prince would continue to bring success to the club.

“All the best to JDT and may our paths cross again in the future,” he said.

Figueroa who joined the club in 2014, scored 43 goals and provided 14 assists in 71 games before retiring in 2018.

The former Argentine international also won two Super League titles (2014 and 2015), the 2015 Charity Shield and 2015 AFC Cup in his first spell, before returning as club ambassador in 2017.

He donned the red and blue jersey once more in 2018 to lift his second Charity Shield and third Super League title.

He was named JDT manager in August 2018 and has guided the Southern Tigers to two Charity Shields (2019 and 2020), the 2019 Super League title and 2019 Malaysia Cup triumph as well as the recent Super League title. — Bernama