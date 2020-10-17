Safawi makes maiden debut for Portugal’s Portimonense SC

Muhammad Safawi Rasid, who is on loan from Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), was included in the starting line-up by team manager, Paulo Sergio. ― Picture via Facebook/ Portimonense SC

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 ― National football striker, Muhammad Safawi Rasid made his maiden debut with the Portuguese Under-23 (U-23) side, Portimonense SC which, however, ended in a 1-3 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in their fourth Liga Revelacao (U-23 Portuguese League) at the Dois Irmaos Stadium in Portimao, Portugal yesterday.

Brazilian Romulo Machado put the home side in the 18th minute with a header via a corner kick, but Sporting Lisbon U-23 side replied via Rafael Fernandes’ header 10 minutes later.

Sporting Lisbon went to clinch their second win of the season sealed after Duarte Carvalho and Nicolai Skoglund scored in the 61st and 63rd minute, respectively.

The results, however, did not affect both teams’ position in Liga Revelacao (south zone) standings, with Sporting Lisbon still in third place with six points after five matches (two victory and three defeats), while Portimonense SC remained seventh out of eight teams in with three points after four matches (one win and three defeats).

Estoril and Benfica still occupy the top two spot in the standings with 10 points and eight points, respectively after four matches. ― Bernama