Selangor coach Sathianathan says focus is on team’s improvement

Selangor coach B. Sathianathan speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam April 28, 2019. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 30 — Selangor coach B. Sathianathan says he has very little reason to think of his future status with the team as long as his charges continue to perform for now.

The Red Giants squad handler said it was up to the team management to decide his future once the current season ends.

“For me, I am a team coach, I don’t care about my future. As long as the players know I give a hundred per cent for the team, that is all I care about.

“They (the management) can decide whatever they want. I don’t take a day off, I work. I’ve done everything and the players have done that also. I give a hundred percent in everything so I don’t care, they (the management) can do what they want.

The veteran coach was responding to speculation about his future with Selangor after the team’s scoreless draw with PJ City FC in the Super League match played at the Universiti Teknologi Mara Stadium yesterday.

Selangor could have put the game to bed in yesterday’s match but squandered several good chances, although credit must also be given to PJ City goalkeeper Kalamullah AlHafiz Mat Rowi’s excellent game to keep the shots out.

Sathianathan, meanwhile, was not happy with the refereeing in the match, especially during added time.

“You are just giving four minutes extra time and at the same time, there are players falling down. I don’t understand what the situation is. And this is not including time taken for substitutions and so on.

“Some of the situations gave the advantage (to a certain team). If the referee was very strict, nobody (players) would have had that sort of attitude. It is killing the game. So I wish referees had the guts in timing the match properly. I am just helping to improve football and I am not talking bad about them,” he said.

Selangor will next play Sabah on Friday in their mission to secure their first three points post Covid-19 break. — Bernama