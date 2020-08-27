UiTM FC says aiming for maximum points against Felda United FC tomorrow

UiTM FC coach, Frank Bernhardt said The Lions are hoping to collect the maximum amount of points after picking up just four points from four matches. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 27 ― UiTM FC coach, Frank Bernhardt, is confident his players will play hard at the Super League match against Felda United FC tomorrow night in Jengka Stadium, Pahang.

The former national Under-23 football coach said The Lions are hoping to collect the maximum amount of points after picking up just four points from four matches.

“The players are in good shape. We just miss Gustavo Almeida (who is down) because of injury. We have to collect more points and this is our target. We’re going there to win the game,” he said after a UiTM FC official bus handover ceremony today.

UiTM FC president, Prof Dr Azizan Abdullah, UiTM FC team manager, Mustaza Ahmad, and the UiTM FC players were also present.

Bernhardt said Felda United is a good team but it’s not impossible for UiTM FC to defeat The Fighters on home ground.

“The only concern is that we have to play on artificial turf. It’s not nice for football, but we have to deal with it,” he said.

Prof Azizan said he wants the players to put in a great performance, including during the remaining seven matches in order to be in the top five by the end of the league.

During his speech, he said the team was thankful to UiTM vice chancellor, Prof Emeritus Datuk Ir Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim, for the new bus.

“This season is our first time playing in the Super League. This bus is UiTM’s recognition for the team,” Prof Azizan said. ― Bernama



