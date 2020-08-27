Pogba left out of France squad after testing positive for Covid-19

Manchester United's Paul Pogba tests positive for Covid-19. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 27 ― France midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of their squad for next month's Nations League matches after testing positive for Covid-19, manager Didier Deschamps said today.

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was called up as a late replacement for Manchester United's Pogba.

“I had to make a last-minute change to this list because Paul Pogba was planned to be in this list,” Deschamps told reporters.

“But unfortunately for him, he took a test (for Covid-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.”

France are set to visit Sweden on September 5 and host Croatia three days later.

France squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet, Ferland Mendy, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, N'Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko

Forwards: Houssem Aouar, Wissam Ben Yedder, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Jonathan Ikone, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe ― Reuters