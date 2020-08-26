PSG delay Ligue 1 start for second time

PSG had been due to get the defence of their Ligue 1 title underway against Metz last Friday, but got that match rescheduled due to their commitments in Lisbon. ― Reuters pic

PARIS, Aug 26 ― Paris Saint-Germain have been granted a postponement to the start of their Ligue 1 season to allow time to recover from their Champions League run to the final which ended with Sunday's defeat to Bayern Munich.

The French Football League announced PSG's season opener on Saturday will be held over until September 10 “in agreement with Lens and broadcaster Canal +”.

As a consequence Thomas Tuchel's side face a hectic return to domestic action, with the trip to promoted Lens followed three days later on September 13 by Marseille's visit to the Parc des Princes.

Metz then follow on September 16 with Nice only four days later.

Lens may have gone along with the delay, but that did not stop Sylvain Robert, the mayor of the city, venting his displeasure.

“How do you explain to Blood and Gold supporters that they have to travel during the week to support their team because PSG are frustrated by their (Champions League final) defeat and asked to delay the game?”

PSG told AFP they did not want to enter into a debate about the switch, saying only that their players deserved a rest in these “exceptional circumstances”. ― AFP