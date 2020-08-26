Professional, back-up shuttlers can still vie for singles slots in Malaysia’s Thomas Cup squad, says Hendrawan

National men’s singles head coach Hendrawan said he and the other coaches would evaluate all aspects, including players’ current form, before making a final decision for the Thomas Cup in mid-September. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The back-up and professional shuttlers still stand a chance to make the national squad for the men’s singles event in the Thomas Cup in Aarhus, Denmark, in October.

National men’s singles head coach Hendrawan said he and the other coaches would evaluate all aspects, including players’ current form, before making a final decision in mid-September.

“We have assessed the head-to-head record between existing players and those from the opposing teams in the Thomas Cup, as well as the record of the national players’ participation in team events like the Thomas Cup.

“We also noticed that most of our professional players have better world rankings than our national players. Whatever it is, we will definitely choose the best,” he told Bernama today.

Hendrawan also did not rule out the possibility that top men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia and back-up shuttler Leong Jun Hao would rejoin training once the national squad’s motivational camp in Pulau Tioman, Pahang ends in early September.

Both players suffered injuries during the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Invitational Tournament at the Badminton Academy Malaysia in Bukit Kiara recently.

Zii Jia will most likely play as first singles in the Thomas Cup based on his current performance as well as the fact that he is currently ranked among the world’s top 10 shuttlers.

Meanwhile, Hendrawan hoped the national players would use the motivational camp in Pulau Tioman to increase their fitness level and compatibility of the Thomas Cup competition.

Malaysia have been drawn in Group A with traditional rivals and 13-time champions Indonesia, the Netherlands and England in the Thomas Cup competition, which is set to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11.

Based on the tournament’s format, the top two teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Malaysia have won the Thomas Cup five times — in 1949, 1952, 1955, 1967 and 1992. — Bernama