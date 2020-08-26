Germany to rest Bayern stars for Nations League games

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich was left out for next month's Nations League games against Spain and Switzerland. — Lluis Gene/Pool via Reuters

BERLIN, Aug 26 ― Germany coach Joachim Loew omitted Bayern Munich's Champions League-winning players from his squad announced yesterday for upcoming Nations League games against Spain and Switzerland, giving them extra time to recover.

Captain Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka were all left out for next month's double-header, although Bayern centre-back Niklas Suele was selected along with Leroy Sane following his switch from Manchester City.

“My priority is the Euros next year because I know how much energy that will require, that's why I've decided not to pick the players from Bayern or Leipzig,” Loew said.

Germany host Spain in Stuttgart on September 3 and then travel to Basel four days later to play Switzerland.

RB Leipzig defenders Marcel Halstenberg and Lukas Klostermann were not considered either after their team's run to the Champions League semi-finals in Lisbon.

Thilo Kehrer, who started for Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's final, was included as was Julian Draxler, who made an appearance off the bench for the French club.

“Draxler and Kehrer are part of the squad because they're coming off a long break in France where football was stopped and need to find some rhythm again,” said Loew.

Asked about a possible recall for Jerome Boateng and Thomas Mueller, both dropped from the Germany set-up after a disastrous 2018 World Cup, Loew remained steadfast in his approach.

“They are exceptional players but we decided after the World Cup to invest in new players by giving them the chance to develop. My role is to look to the future,” explained Loew.

Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens and Borussia Moenchengladbach Florian Neuhaus received their first Germany call-up, while uncapped Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann was picked in the absence of Neuer and Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is out following knee surgery.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Arsenal/ENG), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Robin Gosens (Atalanta/ITA), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Robin Koch (Freiburg), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea/ENG), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Suele (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/ENG), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid/ESP), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Suat Serdar (Schalke)

Forwards: Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica/POR), Timo Werner (Chelsea/ENG), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) ― AFP