PSG ask for second Ligue 1 match to be postponed

Paris St Germain's Neymar and Kylian Mbappe look dejected after Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman scored their first goal, Lisbon August 23, 2020. — Manu Fernandez/Pool via Reuters

PARIS, Aug 25 — Paris Saint Germain have asked the French League to once more postpone what would be their first match of the French season, a source told AFP yesterday.

Ligue 1 started last Friday, but PSG’s opening game against Metz was postponed because the French champions were in Lisbon where they played their first Champions League final on Sunday. They lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich and flew back to Paris yesterday.

They have also reportedly asked for their next game, at promoted Lens on Saturday, to be postponed. If it is, PSG would not play their first league game of the season until September 13, after the two-week international break. They would then face Metz on September 16 and visit Metz on September 19. — AFP