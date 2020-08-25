Krajinovic topples second-seeded Thiem in New York

NEW YORK, Aug 25 — Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic bounced second-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem from the Western & Southern Open yesterday with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Krajinovic dropped just two service points on the way to victory in the tournament moved from Cincinnati to New York to put players in the same quarantine bubble that will house the US Open starting on August 31.

Thiem, who pushed Novak Djokovic to five sets in a runner-up finish at the Australian Open in January, couldn’t find his rhythm in his first match since the ATP tour resumed after a five-month coronavirus hiatus.

Krajinovic, ranked 32nd in the world, took full advantage to post just his second career victory over a top-10 player. — AFP