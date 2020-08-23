Terengganu FC jump to third place in Super League

PETALING JAYA, Aug 23 — The Terengganu FC team recorded its second victory in the Super League campaign this season after defeating Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ City FC) 2-0 at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium, Kelana Jaya, here, last night.

The victory saw Nafuzi Zain’s squad move up six places to third place in the Super League standings after collecting seven points from four matches.

The defeat, however, did not change the position of PJ City FC who remain in 10th place out of 12 teams with only four points from four matches.

In the match in Kelana Jaya, import player from Mauritania, Dominique Da Sylva put the Turtles squad in front in the 31st minute through a solo attempt from the middle of the field.

The carelessness of the host defence was clearly taken full advantage of by Da Sylva who scored the second personal goal in the 73rd minute, thus confirming three valuable points for Terengganu FC.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) temporarily suspended the Super League and Premier League matches since March 16 following the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama