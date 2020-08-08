Juventus coach Sarri sacked, Italian media reports

File photo of Juventus' Italian coach Maurizio Sarri looking on during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Sampdoria played behind closed doors at the Allianz Stadium in Turin July 26, 2020. — AFP pic

TURIN, Aug 8 — Serie A champions Juventus have sacked coach Maurizio Sarri after one season following their Champions League exit last night, Italian media reported.

Corriere dello Sport and Sky said the 61-year-old had been fired.

“Maurizio Sarri has been fired, it's all but official,” the Gazzetta dello Sport wrote on its website.

Juventus won Serie A for the ninth season in a row last month but were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16 yesterday, losing on away goals despite a 2-1 win over Olympique Lyonnais in the second leg. — Reuters