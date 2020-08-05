Sports minister: Labuan Sports Complex upgrading to be completed in November 2022

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — The Labuan Sports Complex upgrading project which will commence this November, is expected to be completed by November 2022.

Youth and Sports Minister, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the sports complex needed to be upgraded with an allocation of RM20 million for the project under the 11th Malaysia Plan.

He was speaking on behalf of his ministry at the winding-up of the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

On the project involving the Tenom sports complex in Sabah, Reezal Merican said it was now at the evaluation stage and would be finalised soon.

“This project is given an allocation of RM8 million and the tender will be offered in September. The construction is expected to start in January 2021 and completed in July 2022,” he added. — Bernama