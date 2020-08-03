Wushu Federation of Malaysia to rally support for inclusion of wushu in 2026 Commonwealth Games

A wushu athlete in action during the 19th Malaysian Games in Perak. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM) will lead efforts to lobby for the inclusion of wushu in the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Its president, Datuk Chong Kim Fatt, said they had received support from a number of Commonwealth countries regarding the inclusion of the sport at the quadrennial games.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) have yet to announce the host for the 2026 edition. The 2022 games will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, featuring 20 sports.

Chong, an executive committee member of the International Wushu Federation and the Wushu Federation of Asia, said the time has come for the sport to be expanded into the Commonwealth Games, after having been contested at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, SEA Games, Asian Games and the Olympic Youth Games.

“We started our move to include wushu at the 2026 Commonwealth Games last year, and maybe Malaysia will lead the application of the sport to the Games.

“Early this year, the National Sports Council had issued a support letter, and I’ve also got a support letter from the International Wushu Federation to boost our chance for the inclusion of the sports in the 2026 edition,” he told Bernama recently.

Former WSF president Datuk Seri Kee Yong Wee had proposed the inclusion of the sports at the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games and the 2008 Commonwealth Youth Games in Pune, India but did not succeed as the hosts opted for other events. — Bernama