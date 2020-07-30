FAM proposes for more Fifa standing committee slots to be opened

The logo of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is pictured at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. FAM has proposed to Fifa to open up more standing committee slots to allow greater representation among member nations. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has proposed to the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) to open up more standing committee slots to allow greater representation among member nations.

FAM also suggested that Fifa consider organising all youth-level competitions on a yearly basis as opposed to the current biennial format.

The two matters were among several raised by FAM president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin during a virtual meeting involving presidents of footballing associations in the Asean region and Fifa president Gianni Infantino, yesterday.

“As Fifa has 211 member countries, I suggested for Fifa to allow more representatives from the member countries to be appointed into the nine standing committees in Fifa.

“Infantino welcomed this proposal, saying he would hold a more detailed dialogue on this matter in the future,” Hamidin said in a statement today.

Commenting further, Hamidin said he had proposed for Fifa youth football tournaments to be held every year so that each age group would have the opportunity to play more competitive matches in the qualification and final rounds.

The meeting also discussed the unforeseen situation with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, adding that Fifa stressed the health of all parties would remain the number one priority.

“Infantino urged all parties to work together in complying with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for football set by their respective countries.

“All parties need to be careful, because each country faces different challenges in curbing Covid-19.

“The impact of Covid-19 is being felt by everyone in the football industry around the world, so it is important for us as well as each and every 211 member countries under Fifa to ensure that there is no new football-related chain of infection,” said Hamidin.

A total of 11 representatives from the Asean region were involved in the virtual meeting.

Hamidin is also scheduled to participate in the 70th Fifa Congress which will be held virtually on Sept 18. ― Bernama