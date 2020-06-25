Training during MCO an unforgettable experience for rising shuttler Kisona

Malaysian badminton player S. Kisona in action against Indonesia’s Ruselli Hartawan during the 2019 SEA Games in Manila December 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Rising shuttler S. Kisona is relishing the experience of joining the ongoing quarantine-based training camp at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM).

Despite the isolation since June 1 with stringent standard operating procedure (SOP) to follow under the Road to Tokyo (RTT) training camp, Kisona is making the best of the opportunity to train with other shuttlers.

The 21-year-old SEA Games champion is coping well with the camp and training routines, making full use of the special privilege to train under RTT.

“Moreover, you only have time to train and rest; other than that we need to observe social distancing and follow SOP throughout the training. The training is going well; I really appreciate the chance to train with RTT players (while other athletes are unable to start training).

“We had maintained our fitness and strength through online training during the movement control order (MCO), so fitness-wise no issues. But some of my techniques were not consistent because of the long absence, but it is getting better,” she told Bernama.

Kisona, the 2019 Philippines SEA Games women’s singles champion, has found new inspiration from newly appointed national women’s singles head coach Indra Wijaya after three weeks under the Indonesian’s charge.

“His hard work and dedication have inspired me to become more than I ever dreamed of. He is a caring and understanding coach, really inspiring us to keep working hard,” the Seremban-born Kisona said.

The world number 92 is in the RTT camp to prepare for the 2020 Uber Cup in Aarhus, Denmark from Oct 3-11, besides serving as a sparring partner for national number one Soniia Cheah. — Bernama