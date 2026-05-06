GEORGE TOWN, May 6 — Water levels in Sungai Muda are now at a safe level following heavy rainfall over the past few days, Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said.

He said the river level is now above two metres, which is sufficient to meet current demand.

“Over the past three days, Sungai Muda’s water level has been at a safe level due to good rainfall distribution,” he told reporters after visiting a pipeline installation site in Jelutong here.

He said PBAPP will continue to monitor the river water levels as it is the main source of raw water supply for Penang.

Last month, water levels in Sungai Muda dropped to a worrying level, reaching the danger mark of 1.27 metres at the Lahar Tiang intake.

Pathmanathan said the decline may have been caused by water releases for irrigation purposes in neighbouring Kedah, upstream of the river.

“Although the situation is stable, we are expecting rainfall to decrease until September so we need more careful management of water resources,” he said.

He added that water levels in the dams in Penang are also dropping.

“Air Itam Dam is currently at about 52.8 per cent capacity, while Teluk Bahang Dam is at around 71.8 per cent,” he said.

The Expanded Mengkuang Dam remains more stable with a capacity of 90.2 per cent.

“As such, we cannot afford to be complacent and must ensure dam levels remain sufficient over the coming months,” he said.

He said PBAPP will increase the transfer of raw water supply from Sungai Muda to the island as a proactive measure.

“Currently, we are channelling about 420 million litres per day (MLD), and we will increase this by a further 20 MLD to meet the needs of consumers on the island,” he said.

“This additional supply will be delivered directly to consumers and is expected to be sufficient to meet current demand,” he added.

He said the move is part of a short-term strategy to ensure stable water supply, especially during the expected dry season in the coming months.