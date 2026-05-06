KUCHING, May 6 — Sarawak is exploring strategic partnerships in the United Kingdom to advance semiconductor design and satellite technology as part of its ambition to emerge as a high-value player in the global technology and aerospace sectors.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Datuk Openg said the initiative, led by SMD Semiconductor, marks a significant step towards positioning the state as a high-value player within the global semiconductor, aerospace, and space technology ecosystem.

He said the initiative will enhance Sarawak’s focus on the use of satellites, data analytics and the development of downstream applications with tangible real-world impact, particularly in climate-related fields such as forestry, earth observation, disaster management, carbon tracking, and maritime monitoring.

“To support this effort, we are exploring the development and launch of our own Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite together with international partners, including those from the UK, to strengthen data capabilities and enhance telecommunications infrastructure, especially in rural areas.

“In this regard, the expertise of the University of Bristol in aerospace engineering and satellite technology is highly relevant to Sarawak’s aspirations,” he said, according to a Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) report.

He said this during the Sarawak Semiconductor engagement session jointly organised by SMD Semiconductor and the University of Bristol at the National Composites Centre in Bristol and Bath Science Park near Bristol, United Kingdom on Tuesday.

Abang Johari said Sarawak is also expanding its focus on aerospace, satellite technology, and data-driven systems as part of its broader high-tech agenda.

He noted that future technological advancements will rely heavily on the integration of semiconductors, satellites, and real-time artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

“Sarawak’s approach is practical and application-driven,” he said.

The engagement session brought together over 80 policymakers, researchers, and industry experts from across the UK.

One of the highlights of the programme was a session themed ‘Semiconductors Enabling Future Technology’, co-chaired by University of Bristol (Rewire) academic director and project lead Prof Martin Kuball and SMD Semiconductor chief executive officer Shariman Jamil.

The event also saw the exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between SMD Semiconductor, the University of Bristol, and Yayasan Sarawak, as well as a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Yayasan Sarawak.

In addition, an SMD Semiconductor engineer was announced as part of the first cohort of a four-year PhD programme at the University of Bristol under Yayasan Sarawak sponsorship, aimed at strengthening talent development in advanced technologies.

The Sarawak delegation also visited the Isambard-AI supercomputer facility to gain insights into the role of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence in accelerating scientific and industrial advancements as well as its potential application in Sarawak. — The Borneo Post