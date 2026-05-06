KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has departed for Moscow at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations on May 9.

According to a Facebook post by the King, his private aircraft took off from the Royal Hangar at Senai International Airport at 8 am today.

The special invitation from the Russian president reflects Moscow’s high regard for Malaysia.

Present at the Royal Hangar to bid farewell were Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim, and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, and Johor Police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad were in attendance.

Members of the Johor State Executive Council and state government officials were also present. — Bernama