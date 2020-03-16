Covid-19: Malaysian Football League prepared to suspend M-league until June

MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the suspension period would depend on the Health Ministry's advice. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) has not decided how long the Malaysia League (M-League) 2020 will be suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

MFL chief executive officer Datuk Ab Ghani Hassan said the period of suspension would be based on the advice and guide issued by the Health Ministry (KKM) according to the latest situation and level of threat posed by the disease.

However, the MFL, as the administrator of M-League, has contingency plans to deal with the situation if the domestic league needs to be suspended until June.

“We are always in contact with KKM for the latest developments on Covid-19 to help us decide on the suspension period of the league and as a simple guide, a drop in the number of cases might signal a possible resumption of the league.

“But in view of the latest developments and spike in cases, the MFL is prepared for the league to be suspended until April, May or June. We have our plans and are committed to completing the 2020 league,” he told Bernama today.

Last Friday, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and MFL ordered that all matches scheduled for last week be played behind closed doors before the league was postponed to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

After four matches in the M-League, Super League defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) top the table with 10 points while Terengganu FC II lead the Premier League after winning all their first four matches.

Ab Ghani said the MFL had no plans to abruptly end the league competitions.

However, he said a long postponement of the M-League would lead to a packed competition schedule once the league resumes. — Bernama