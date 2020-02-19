Perfect start by two Malaysian pairs at Spain Masters Badminton Tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Two national men’s doubles pairs got off to a flying start by advancing into the second round of Spain Masters Badminton Tournament in Barcelona, Spain yesterday.

National top-ranked pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik only took 16 minutes to beat the host pair, Oriol Altimira and Jofre Comella; winning 21-8 and 21-4 in the opening round match of the tournament at Vall d’Hebron Olympic Sports Centre, according to Badminton World Federation (BWF) in their website; www.bwfbadminton.com.

Their teammate, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani also made it through to the next round by defeating Mads Pieler Kolding and Carsten Mogensen of Denmark;21-14 and 21-19 in another first round match.

The BWF World Tour Super 300 tournament, offers a total prize money of US$170,000 (RM706,199). — Bernama