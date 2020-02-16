Discard your shyness, says cyclist Harrith Saleh to youths

KUALA NERUS, Feb 16 — “Discard your shyness...must be brave and confident,” this was the message by Terengganu Inc Cycling Team (TSG), racer Mohd Harrith Saleh to all Terengganu youths who were still bashful about talking in English.

Recently, a video interview of Harith, after he won the seventh stage of the 2020 Petronas Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) from Bagan, Penang to Alor Setar, Kedah, in ‘Terengganu English’, viralled on the social site.

The video received the praises of netizens who generally admired his confidence and daring in using the language without any awkwardness.

Harith said he did not expect the video to attract the attention of netizens because he had been using English as a medium of communication with team mates from other countries and his coach, Jeremy Hunt.

‘’There was also a similar video last year, but maybe it is longer this time and draws attention because I won two stages of the race.

‘’Actually, we don’t have to be shy about conversing in English because, from my experience, Italians, Germans are also not fluent but they are confident and bold,’’ he said when met at an event to fete the heroes of the 2020 Petronas LTdL at the Sultan Mahmud International Airport (LTSM) here today. — Bernama