Kedah on the lookout for new import players

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — Kedah’s Super League team will be looking for two new import players for the 2020 Malaysian League after the Kedah FA (KFA) management decided not to renew the contract of Jonathan Jesus Bauman of Argentina and their Spanish striker, Fernando Rodriguez.

Bauman said it has been delightful experience to play for the Red Eagles squad this season which saw the team clinched the FA Cup title and finished fourth in the Super League, apart from advancing to the final of the Malaysia Cup.

“I want to say thank you to all Kedah fans for this amazing season, following us everywhere and supporting the team. It has been a wonderful experience being in Malaysia,” he was quoted as saying in the short video clip posted by Kedah FA on its Facebook page.

Earlier, Bauman and Rodriguez were honoured at a special dinner hosted by the KFA management at the Menara Alor Setar.

Rodriguez decided to leave Kedah after playing for only one season as it was believed that he received a better offer from the Spanish side. — Bernama