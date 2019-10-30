England fined for encroaching on All Blacks haka

England won the a blockbuster semi-final 19-7 and will take on South Africa in Saturday's final. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 30 ― England have been fined for encroaching on New Zealand's haka in a provocative V-shaped formation before last weekend's World Cup semi-final in Yokohama, tournament organisers said today.

Protocol states opponents should remain in their own half while the All Blacks perform their traditional war dance before games, but several England players strayed across halfway, despite the efforts of officials to usher them back.

England won the a blockbuster semi-final 19-7 and will take on South Africa in Saturday's final.

As New Zealand lined up to begin the haka, England's players opted not to face the challenge shoulder-to-shoulder, as is customary, and instead lined up in an inverted V ― with the two prongs arrowing out towards their rivals as if trying to envelop them.

At the tips of the formation, six players ― Joe Marler, Billy Vunipola, Mark Wilson, Elliot Daly, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ben Youngs ― appeared to be in New Zealand's half as referee Nigel Owens tried in vain to order them back.

After the blockbuster clash, New Zealand scrum-half Aaron Smith claimed that England captain Owen Farrell, who stood at the apex of a formation that appeared to surround the haka, had winked at him.

England's Mako Vunipola revealed that head coach Eddie Jones had come up with the idea as a ploy to “rile up” the All Blacks.

Farrell added: “We wanted not to just stand there and let them come at us.” ― AFP