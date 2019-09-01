Sumareh well on the mend, says Cheng Hoe

Pahang player Mohamadou Sumareh (left) in action with Penang player Yoges A Muniandy during their Malaysian Cup match at Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan, Aug 3, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — National winger Mohamadou Sumareh may recover in time from his groin injury to be back in action when the Malaysian Tigers meet with Indonesia on Sept 5 for the second round of qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup.

Head coach Tan Cheng Hoe who is monitoring the footballer’s condition, said Sumareh, the Gambian-born naturalised Malaysian, was making a positive recovery and returned to train with the national team today at the National Sports Council field in Bukit Jalil here.

“We hope he will recover completely before we take on Indonesia,” Tan told reporters after the training session, adding that the national squad was ready to face the fans of Indonesian team Garuda at Stadium Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta on Thursday, and bring home the first 3 points in the Group G opening match.

Meanwhile, Sumareh said he was itching to return in time, saying “I missed two Malaysia Cup matches with Pahang and did not play during our team’s 0-1 defeat to Jordan a few days ago, but I hope to get back into action as soon as possible”.

“Playing against Indonesia is not easy especially before their home crowd and it certainly would be a tough match, but I’m really confident with all my teammates to get the positive results,” he added.

After the match against Indonesia, Malaysia will take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second Group G match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. — Bernama