Malaysian badminton mixed and men’s doubles crowned champs in Malaysia Junior International meet

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 25 — Yap Roy King-Gan Jing Err did the country proud when they clinched the 2019 Malaysia Junior International Challenge mixed doubles title after defeating Indonesian pair Ghana Muhammad Al Ilham-Berliona Alma Pradisa in the final here today.

The national pair, the fourth seeds in the tournament, produced a splendid performance to win in straight sets 21-11, 21-12 in a match that lasted 27 minutes.

It was double celebration for Yap after he went on to win the men’s double final as well, partnering Ooi Jhy Dar to defeat fellow Malaysian pair Justin Hoh Shou Wei-M Fazriq Mohamad Razif, also in straight sets 21-14, 21-14 in 32 minutes.

Indonesia also showed their mettle in this tournament after their players were crowned champions in the men’s singles, the women’s singles and the women’s doubles.

Bobby Setiabudi defeated his compatriot Yonathan Ramlie in straight sets, 22-20, 21-12 to lift the men’s title while Aisyah Sativa Fatetani came back from defeat in the second set to secure her women’s title with a 21-17, 19-21, 21-8 win over Tan Ning from China.

First seeded pair Febriana Dwipuji Kesuma-Amalina Cahaya Pratiwi then went on to win the women’s doubles in an all-Indonesian final, defeating Heleba Ayu Puspitasari-Aldira Rizki Putri 22-20, 21-12. — Bernama