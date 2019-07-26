Terry Butcher lands defensive role at China’s Guangzhou R&F

Butcher joins Guangzhou R&F as defensive coach. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, July 26 — Terry Butcher has joined the coaching staff of Guangzhou R&F with the Chinese club hoping that the former England captain can help fix their leaky defence.

The 60-year-old, who won 77 caps and had a reputation as a no-nonsense centre-back in his playing days, has been made defensive coach for the Chinese Super League (CSL) side.

He joins head coach Dragan Stojkovic, the former Yugoslav great under whom R&F have forged a reputation for attacking football — but also conceding goals.

R&F are mid-table in the CSL but have shipped 45 goals in 19 games, the worst defensive record in the league.

Butcher “will assist the team in the second half of the 2019 season”, R&F said in a statement on Friday on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter.

Butcher made his name as a player at Ipswich Town before moving to Glasgow Rangers in 1986. He retired in 1993.

In a varied coaching career he has been in charge of club sides in England, Scotland, Wales and Australia, although his managerial record never matched his stellar playing days.

He has his work cut out in southern China.

In R&F’s previous match in the CSL they were thrashed 5-0 at home by local rivals and league leaders Guangzhou Evergrande.

On Tuesday they were beaten 4-0 by Premier League Southampton in a friendly. — AFP