Cabal, Farah win marathon Wimbledon doubles title

Published 42 minutes ago on 14 July 2019

Colombia’s Juan Sebastian Cabal (right) and Colombia’s Robert Farah celebrate after beating France’s Nicolas Mahut and France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin during their men’s doubles final at Wimbledon, July 13, 2019. — AFP pic
LONDON, July 14 — Colombia’s Juan-Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah won their first Grand Slam men’s doubles title yesterday with an almost five-hour triumph at Wimbledon.

The second seeds became the first pair from their country to celebrate a major title thanks to their 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 win over 11th-seeded French pair Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Cabal and Farah will also become the world number one team for the first time after their four-hour 56-minute victory. — AFP

