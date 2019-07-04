Sibling rivalry fuels Galven’s desire for success

Galven Kendall Green said he aimed to keep the balls on the fairways in narrow and tight fairways at Danau Golf Club. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — If you ask Galven Kendall Green what motivates him, his answer is simple: he wants to beat his brother Gavin Kyle Green the best golfer to ever emerge from Malaysia.

Galven, who followed in his brothers footsteps by joining the University Of New Mexico in 2017, took a big step towards that goal when he won the Mountain West Championship at the OMNI Tucson National in Arizona in May this year, a title Gavin won in 2014.

“I want to see if I can get a better amateur record than Gavin,” said Galven, who beat Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi in a two-hole playoff to win the title at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Golf and Country Club.

“I’m trying to win everything he hasn’t won or win more than he has won.”

Gavin turned professional in 2015 and to date has won one title on the Asian Tour and three on the Asian Development Tour. He became the first Malaysian to win the prestigious Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2017.

He now plies his trade on the prestigious European and PGA Tour, is ranked 218 in the world and has represented Malaysia at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Don’t be fooled by the rivalry, though, as both brothers are in fact very close and very supportive of each other.

Gavin has on many occasions told reporters that whenever he is back in Malaysia, he spends a lot of time at home hanging out with Galven playing video games or going out together with friends.

However, it’s hard not to see the cheeky side of Galven who takes immense pride in their sibling rivalry.

In fact, Galven won his collegiate title as a sophomore (second year) while Gavin won it as a senior (third year).

Back in Malaysia for summer holidays, Galven’s taking part in this weekend Selangor Amateur Open at Danau Golf and Country Club and is hoping to bag his second title since winning it in a playoff in 2017.

With 91 other players to beat, Galven feels it’ll be key to keep the ball on the fairways on the newly upgraded golf course at Danau, which was recently named the most challenging golf course in Malaysia by a leading golf publications.

“You have to hit the middle of the greens or keep it on the fairway as best you can as they are very tight,” Galven opined.

“Not to mention the turtle back greens (a green that is highest in the centre and falls away to the sides) that make it very tricky and difficult to read.”

Galven’s dad Garry Green (left) will be in attendance this weekend and could provide some helpful tips for his younger son. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Heading into the first round tomorrow, Galven felt some minor discomfort on his left wrist after a bicycle accident triggered an old injury. Despite that, he felt it won’t hamper his game.

When asked if he felt pressured to emulate his more illustrious elder brother, Galven said: “I put that pressure on myself, and I overcame it by realising we’re both different and we should both set our own goals.

“My first year in college, I struggled to close out matches, maybe feeling a little bit of pressure towards the end of my rounds, but now I’m better.

“I’ve learnt to just breathe and be patient in tough situations. I think we have a strong field this week and it’ll not be easy to beat them, but I feel staying patient out there will be crucial.”

So what’s the thing he misses the most while away from home?

“I’m trying to learn how to cook but I’m horrible at it. So being away I definitely miss the food. It’s a big thing,” he added.

Gavin won eight titles as a collegiate player and was made the All-American (best college players of the year nominees) team multiple times as well as winning the Mountain West Conference golfer of the year from 2013-2015.