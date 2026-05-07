SINGAPORE, May 7 — Singapore’s Parliament has unanimously endorsed a motion affirming that the country must avoid “jobless growth” as artificial intelligence reshapes the economy, amid calls for stronger protection for workers and more inclusive adoption of new technology.

According to CNA, Members of Parliament debated the issue over two days before passing the motion, which emphasises that economic progress must be fair, inclusive and supported by deliberate government intervention rather than left to market forces alone.

The motion, tabled by labour chief Ng Chee Meng and co-signed by other MPs, stressed that AI adoption is unavoidable if Singapore is to remain competitive, but warned that its benefits must be shared across workers and enterprises.

Speaking in Parliament, Ng said there was broad agreement that the transition cannot be left to chance, adding that workers risk being left behind if safeguards are not strengthened. He welcomed what he described as a clear national consensus that AI-driven growth must be actively managed.

Lawmakers from both sides of the House, including the Workers’ Party, supported the motion but raised concerns over inequality and job displacement, particularly among professional and mid-career workers who may be highly exposed to AI disruption.

WP MPs proposed a range of measures, including a national AI-linked equity fund that could provide direct payouts to citizens, alongside training-linked support schemes to help workers transition into AI-enabled roles. One proposal suggested a “social dividend” of S$500 per adult funded through government returns and corporate contributions.

Another proposal called for a redundancy insurance scheme that would replace existing job support mechanisms, offering displaced workers a fixed percentage of their last drawn salary without income caps or tapering payouts.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng rejected the proposals, arguing that they were based on the assumption that workers lack agency in adapting to technological change. He said government policy should focus on upskilling and empowerment rather than compensation for displacement.

Other MPs raised concerns that unequal access to AI tools and training could deepen social divides, with some warning of a growing gap between those who can afford advanced AI subscriptions and those who cannot. Suggestions included subsidised access, shared community facilities and employer-led provision of tools.

Senior Minister of State Jasmin Lau said the government would focus on widening access and strengthening foundational AI literacy, including through schools and discounted training programmes for alumni and workers.

Lawmakers also highlighted the need for stronger transition support for workers displaced by AI, particularly in PMET roles, with calls for earlier intervention, wage support for employers hiring displaced workers, and closer coordination between training providers, unions and firms.

Closing the debate, MPs reaffirmed that Singapore must actively shape AI-driven change to ensure workers are not left behind, with continued emphasis on tripartism and coordinated workforce transformation efforts.