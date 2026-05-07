SINGAPORE, May 7 — A search operation is underway after a crocodile was spotted in waters off Sentosa Cove on the evening of May 6, prompting precautionary suspension of water-based activities at nearby beaches.

According to The Straits Times, authorities said swimming, kayaking and other water activities at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches have been halted until further notice as a safety measure.

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said beaches on the island remain open, but patrols and monitoring have been stepped up along beachfront areas. It also advised the public to follow all safety signage and instructions on the ground.

The search is being carried out jointly by the National Parks Board (NParks) and SDC. Members of the public who encounter a crocodile are urged to stay calm, back away slowly and avoid approaching, provoking or feeding the animal. Sightings can be reported to NParks’ Animal Response Centre.

This marks at least the second crocodile sighting in the Sentosa Cove waters this year, after another incident on January 31 that also led to temporary suspension of beach activities. A separate sighting was reported in the Keppel Bay area on April 29.

NParks group director of wildlife management How Choon Beng told ST that the agency is monitoring the situation closely and has installed warning signs in affected areas. He said the crocodile spotted near Keppel Bay is believed to be an estuarine crocodile, a species commonly found in both the Strait of Johor and the Singapore Strait.

Earlier incidents this year also include sightings near Pulau Ubin in April and off Singapore’s eastern coast in February, underscoring a series of recent encounters involving the reptile.