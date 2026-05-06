SINGAPORE, May 6 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will join Asean leaders for discussions on strengthening regional trade, energy and food security amid West Asia conflicts.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Wednesday that Wong will attend the 48th Asean Summit in Cebu, the Philippines on May 8.

The PMO said the Asean leaders will also discuss on accelerating the region’s green energy transition amid the supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices due to the situation in West Asia.

“They will also discuss strengthening collaboration with Asean’s external partners to advance shared priorities and reinforce regional stability,” it said on Wednesday.

Wong is also scheduled to take part in a few bilateral meetings with other leaders on the sidelines of the summit, it added.

He will be accompanied by his spouse, Loo Tze Lui and Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

The Philippines, as Asean Chair for 2026 under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together” will host more than 650 Asean meetings, including two summits and 24 ministerial meetings. — Bernama