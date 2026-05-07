KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The National Art Gallery is prepared to receive four international masterpieces acquired with 1MDB funds, which have now been repatriated to Malaysia.

In a statement today, the National Art Gallery informed that the handover process for the four artworks, scheduled to be received next week in phases, will be carried out meticulously to ensure compliance with every aspect of handling.

“Meticulous preparations also involve storage and conservation facilities, including a specialised conservation room equipped with stable temperature and humidity control systems.

“These steps are crucial to ensure compliance with established conservation standards, so they remain in optimal condition.

“Security aspects are also prioritised with strict controls to guarantee that each artwork remains safe and well-preserved,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the four repatriated artworks, estimated to be worth US$198,125 (RM786,556), are among 12 pieces believed to be linked to the misappropriation of 1MDB funds.

The four masterpieces are L’Ecuyère et les clowns (1961) by Pablo Picasso, Montmartre (1934) by Maurice Utrillo, Etude pour femme couchée (1948) by Balthus, and Composition (1953) by Joan Miró.

The National Art Gallery stated that it remains fully committed to preserving the integrity, historical value and significance of these artworks for future generations.

“We will periodically update the public on developments regarding plans to exhibit these works,” the statement read.

The National Art Gallery also congratulated the MACC and all parties involved for successfully recovering these artworks. — Bernama